Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) COO Sells $710,702.31 in Stock
Rockwell Collins, Inc. COO Philip J. Jasper sold 7,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total value of $710,702.31.
