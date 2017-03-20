Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) CFO Patr...

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen Sells 4,000 Shares

Rockwell Collins, Inc. CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $393,360.00.

