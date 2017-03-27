Rockwell Collins Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
The Notes will be issued in five tranches: $300 million of 1.950% Notes due 2019 , $1.1 billion of 2.800% Notes due 2022 , $950 million of 3.200% Notes due 2024 , $1.3 billion of 3.500% Notes due 2027 and $1.0 billion of 4.350% Notes due 2047 . The net proceeds of the offering will be used principally to finance a portion of the consideration for the Company's previously announced acquisition of B/E Aerospace, Inc. , which is expected to close Spring 2017.
