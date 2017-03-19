Rockefeller Group backs out from Hone...

Rockefeller Group backs out from Honeywell project; developers...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Morristown Green

The Rockefeller Group, which sought to build 715,000 square feet of new office space at the former Honeywell headquarters in Morris Township, has backed out of the project. That's according to Douglas Henshaw , attorney for K. Hovnanian, the company that plans to build 233 town homes on portions of the 147-acre tract on the Columbia Turnpike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar 13 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC