Rockefeller Group backs out from Honeywell project; developers...
The Rockefeller Group, which sought to build 715,000 square feet of new office space at the former Honeywell headquarters in Morris Township, has backed out of the project. That's according to Douglas Henshaw , attorney for K. Hovnanian, the company that plans to build 233 town homes on portions of the 147-acre tract on the Columbia Turnpike.
