Professor Clyde Warsop, a specialist in aerodynamic flow control at BAE

Scientists at BAE Systems ' bases in Samlesbury and Filton in Bristol have been looking into how peregrine falcons fly to create new technologies for aircraft that could boost their safety, aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. The teams have so far developed several concepts following research into how the world's fastest bird, the peregrine falcon, is able to stay in control and airborne at speeds of up to 200mph, even in high winds.

