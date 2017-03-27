Professor Clyde Warsop, a specialist ...

Professor Clyde Warsop, a specialist in aerodynamic flow control at BAE

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Scientists at BAE Systems ' bases in Samlesbury and Filton in Bristol have been looking into how peregrine falcons fly to create new technologies for aircraft that could boost their safety, aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. The teams have so far developed several concepts following research into how the world's fastest bird, the peregrine falcon, is able to stay in control and airborne at speeds of up to 200mph, even in high winds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar 13 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC