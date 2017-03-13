Orange-based Western Dental acquires 14 Smile Wide practices
Orange-based Western Dental has acquired Smile Wide, an Irvine-based network of Southern California dental offices, for an undisclosed amount. Smile Wide has offices in Anaheim, Bellflower, Carson, Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, Irvine, Loma Linda, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Riverside and Van Nuys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar 13
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC