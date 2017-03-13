Orange-based Western Dental acquires ...

Orange-based Western Dental acquires 14 Smile Wide practices

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Orange-based Western Dental has acquired Smile Wide, an Irvine-based network of Southern California dental offices, for an undisclosed amount. Smile Wide has offices in Anaheim, Bellflower, Carson, Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, Irvine, Loma Linda, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Riverside and Van Nuys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar 13 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC