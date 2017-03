Orange-based Western Dental acquires 14 Smile Wide practices

Read more: The Orange County Register

Orange-based Western Dental has acquired Smile Wide, an Irvine-based network of Southern California dental offices, for an undisclosed amount. Smile Wide has offices in Anaheim, Bellflower, Carson, Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, Irvine, Loma Linda, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Riverside and Van Nuys.

