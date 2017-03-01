Obama to get JFK courage award

With his signature health care law targeted for repeal by the new White House, former President Barack Obama will visit Boston's Columbia Point in early May to receive the 2017 Centennial John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Given a couple weeks before the 100-year anniversary of Kennedy's birth, the award will be presented to the two-term Democrat by Caroline Kennedy, who was Obama's ambassador to Japan, and her son Jack Schlossberg.

