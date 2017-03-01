New satellite images show inside Chin...

New satellite images show inside China's ghost cities

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

China still has a startling number of vacant real-estate developments, judging from new satellite analysis by DigitalGlobe and Business Insider. Chinese ghost cities have made headlines for nearly a decade , with huge new real-estate developments sitting mostly empty for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC