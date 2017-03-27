Negligence in plane crash?

Negligence in plane crash?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Airbus's negligence contributed to a crash landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport two years ago, Air Canada claims in a lawsuit against the French aircraft manufacturer. In a statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Air Canada said Airbus SAS failed to identify shortcomings of the Airbus 320.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) 20 hr joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar 13 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC