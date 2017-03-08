NASA's Europa Clipper to probe habitability of Jupiter's icy...
Washington, March 12: To check the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon Europa, National Aeronautics and Space Administration is all set to launch 'Europa Clipper' in 2020. NASA on Friday announced that its upcoming mission to explore the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon Europa will be officially called 'Europa Clipper'.
