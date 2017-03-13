NASA's Cassini spacecraft discovers heat beneath Saturn's moon Enceladus icy surface1 min ago

Washington, March 14: National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA's Cassini mission that is moving successfully towards its graceful finish in 2017 has revealed that Saturn's icy moon Enceladus is warmer than expected just a few feet below its icy surface. This information by NASA suggests that Enceladus' ocean of liquid water might be only a couple of miles beneath this region which will be closer to the surface than previously thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.