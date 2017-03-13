NASA's Cassini spacecraft discovers heat beneath Saturn's moon Enceladus icy surface1 min ago
Washington, March 14: National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA's Cassini mission that is moving successfully towards its graceful finish in 2017 has revealed that Saturn's icy moon Enceladus is warmer than expected just a few feet below its icy surface. This information by NASA suggests that Enceladus' ocean of liquid water might be only a couple of miles beneath this region which will be closer to the surface than previously thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC