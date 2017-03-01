NASA inks deal with Boeing for extra rides for astronauts

Feb 28 NASA will pay Boeing Co up to $373.5 million for rides to fly up to five astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Russian Soyuz capsules, the U.S. space agency said on Tuesday. The extra rides will allow the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to add a fourth U.S. astronaut to the six-member station crew more than a year ahead of schedule.

