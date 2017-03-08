Naming ceremony for new Clydebuilt naval ship
THERE were cheers and the waving of flags as proud shipyard workers watched the naming ceremony for their latest naval vessel. HMS Forth, the first of a fleet of new Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels , was christened at BAE Systems in Scotstoun.
