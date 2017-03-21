Mergers: Commission clears acquisitio...

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of LM Wind Power Holding by General Electric Company

The European Commission has approved unconditionally under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of LM Wind Power of Denmark, by General Electric Company of the US. The Commission concluded that the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe.

