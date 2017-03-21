Lockheed Plans $5 Billion in F-35 Sav...

Lockheed Plans $5 Billion in F-35 Savings After Trump Focus

Lockheed Martin Corp. is working with suppliers to squeeze $5 billion from the F-35 fighter jet's costs as the company negotiates the Pentagon's biggest order yet of a weapon that has been criticized by President Donald Trump. "President Trump and his administration have made clear they are focused on being smart buyers," Lockheed Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told reporters at a briefing Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.

