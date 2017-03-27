Lockheed Martin Syracuse wins 2 Navy ...

Lockheed Martin Syracuse wins 2 Navy contracts totaling $114 million

15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse has won two Navy contracts worth a combined $114 million to produce electronic warfare defenses for aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other Navy ships. The first deal, valued at $98.4 million, exercised an option on a larger contract for full production of systems to upgrade missile defenses for Navy ships through the Surface Electronic Warfare Program, or SEWIP.

