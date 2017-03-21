Lockheed Martin Sees 'Trump Effect' i...

Lockheed Martin Sees 'Trump Effect' in NATO Defense Spending

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson sees a positive "Trump effect" for her business from the president's insistence that NATO allied countries carry more of the financial burden of their defense. The Trump administration's call for a $54 billion boost to defense spending might be a money-making opportunity for investors.

