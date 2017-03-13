Lockheed Martin is a big winner in Tr...

Lockheed Martin is a big winner in Trump's defense budget

Nearly half of President Donald Trump's 2017 $30 billion supplemental defense budget proposal - $13.5 billion - would go to buy and modernize warplanes, warships and missiles. Although Congress must approve the request and is likely to make changes, Lockheed Martin is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the administration's proposal, which includes a request for additional Lockheed F-35 warplanes and THAAD missile defense systems, as well as more Army Blackhawk helicopters made by Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed subsidiary.

