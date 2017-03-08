Lockheed Martin awarded $103 million ...

Lockheed Martin awarded $103 million from Redstone Arsenal's Missile Defense Agency

In a contract announcement, the Missile Defense Agency, which has a sizable presence on Redstone Arsenal, awarded Lockheed Martin Space Systems $103 million for work on the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle and for work on interceptor divert and attitude control systems. The Multi-Object Kill Vehicle is designed to have multiple kill vehicles mounted on each interceptor.

