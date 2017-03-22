Lockheed Completes Devt Work on Army Fiber Laser System

The weapon is known as a "fibre laser", meaning it brings together individual laser beams generated through fibre optics to create "a single, intense laser beam". The US Air Force is exploring the possibility of equipping fighter jets with fiber lasers through its Self-protected High-Energy Laser Demonstration program, and in October 2016 Afzal stated that Lockheed was doing the same with the F-35 Joint Strike fighter jet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.