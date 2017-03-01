Kansas shooting: Victim's wife asks in viral FB post, 'Is this the same country we dreamed of?'
Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in Kansas last week after he was targeted in a racially motivated shooting, took to Facebook on Tuesday to share her thoughts following the death of her husband. Dumala, in her viral post, questioned the American 'dream' every Indian aspires to achieve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC