Irvine family thankful for 'global responses for a little girl'

Teresa Johnston, right, came out of a medically induced coma in recent days after being struck by a 40-foot tree near her house during a recent storm. Her older sister, Misha, looks into her eyes inside a critical care unit at Orange County Global Medical Center Roch Johnston poses for a photo with an image of his 14-year-old daughter Teresa, who was struck by a collapsing tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.