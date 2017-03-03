Hundreds of Companies Raise Their Han...

Hundreds of Companies Raise Their Hands to Build Trump's Border Wall

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Congress hasn't figured out how to pay for it yet, but more than 375 companies have told the Trump administration they're interested in working on the controversial border-wall project. Responses to what's called a presolicitation notice posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website on Feb. 24 have poured in from potential vendors around the world.

