Hundreds of Companies Raise Their Hands to Build Trump's Border Wall
Congress hasn't figured out how to pay for it yet, but more than 375 companies have told the Trump administration they're interested in working on the controversial border-wall project. Responses to what's called a presolicitation notice posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website on Feb. 24 have poured in from potential vendors around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC