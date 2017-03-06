Honeywell lowers helicopter delivery forecast

In its 19th annual "Turbine-Powered Civil Helicopter Purchase Outlook," Honeywell forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 civilian-use helicopters will be delivered from 2017 to 2021, roughly 400 helicopters lower than the 2016 five-year forecast. "The current global economic situation is causing fleet managers to evaluate new helicopter purchases closely," said Ben Driggs, president, Americas, Honeywell Aerospace.

