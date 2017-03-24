Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Sh...

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Quest Investment Management Inc. OR

Quest Investment Management Inc. OR raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,238 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period.

