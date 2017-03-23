Here's How Airlines Are Trolling the U.S. Electronic Ban

An Airbus A350-900 aircraft, manufactured by Airbus SAS, performs an aerial display above the tail fin of an Airbus A380 aircraft, operated by Eithad Airways, on the second day of the 14th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. The Dubai Air Show is the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and runs Nov. 8 - 12. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images Carriers such as Royal Jordanian began implementing the ban Friday after the federal government announced a new directive this week notifying the airports that they would have to keep passengers from carrying on devices like laptops, tablets and other devices bigger than a smartphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.