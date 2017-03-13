Hanwha chairman meets GE chief for ne...

Hanwha chairman meets GE chief for new g...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn met with General Electric Chairman Jeffrey Immelt at the company's headquarters in Seoul on Monday to seek new business partnerships, the company said Tuesday. According to Hanwha, Kim and Immelt talked about seeking new growth engines by adding value to the manufacturing sector based on industrial internet technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) 15 hr magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC