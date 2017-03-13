Hanwha chairman meets GE chief for new g...
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn met with General Electric Chairman Jeffrey Immelt at the company's headquarters in Seoul on Monday to seek new business partnerships, the company said Tuesday. According to Hanwha, Kim and Immelt talked about seeking new growth engines by adding value to the manufacturing sector based on industrial internet technologies.
