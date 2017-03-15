Government contractor says we could have a base camp around Mars by 2028

At this point it's clear that humans are headed to Mars sooner or later, and it's just a matter of when, who, and exactly what their mission will be. Aerospace juggernaut and government contractor Lockheed Martin is pretty bullish on the concept of humanity paying a visit to the red planet and even proposed a timeframe for when such an adventure would be possible: 10 to 12 years.

