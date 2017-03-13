Global Defense Firms Will Build $82 B...

Global Defense Firms Will Build $82 Billion In Drones In A Decade

15 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

The U.S. deployment of attack drones in the tense Korean theater is a symbol of not only the role unmanned aircraft are playing in the so-called war on terror, but a sign of a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive defense market dependent on robot warfare. "It's a really crowded marketplace," said Dan Wasserbly, an analyst at IHS Jane's/ IHS Markit .

