General Electric opens oil & gas training facility in Ghana
GE Oil & Gas opened a new facility in Takoradi Port, Ghana on Wednesday, expanding its global footprint and supporting local investment. The company committed to deliver more than 45,000 training hours for Ghanaian personnel over the next five years, as it seeks to build a world-class team locally.
