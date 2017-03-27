General Electric GE and Power Grid st...

General Electric GE and Power Grid strengthen the grid for half a billion people in India

The first step of a two-phased project designed to address the growing power needs of India's northern region is now energized. GE Energy Connections announced that it has successfully transmitted 1,500 MW of power for phase 1 of the Champa Ultra High Voltage Direct Current project.

