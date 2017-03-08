GE sells water unit in $3.4b deal to smooth oil merger

General Electric Co. has agreed to sell its water unit in a $3.4 billion deal, putting the industrial giant a step closer to the planned merger of its oil division with Baker Hughes Inc. The all-cash sale to Suez SA, a French utility, and a Canadian pension fund manager comes about four months after GE put the water unit on the market amid concerns of regulatory push-back against the Baker Hughes combination.

