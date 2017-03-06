GE partners with the Global Manufactu...

GE partners with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

GE is set to deliver a transformational shift in localised innovation and manufacturing through a new partnership with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit , a joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization that is co-hosted with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. The Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and it is the world's first global gathering for the manufacturing community, bringing together leaders in business, government and civil society to shape a vision for the sector's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Sun G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb 7 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC