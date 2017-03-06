GE partners with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation...
GE is set to deliver a transformational shift in localised innovation and manufacturing through a new partnership with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit , a joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization that is co-hosted with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. The Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and it is the world's first global gathering for the manufacturing community, bringing together leaders in business, government and civil society to shape a vision for the sector's future.
