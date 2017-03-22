GE links bonuses to cost-cutting targ...

GE links bonuses to cost-cutting targets after talks with Trian

22 hrs ago

General Electric Co said it expected to cut costs and boost operating profit in its industrial unit and linked the bonuses of its senior management to meeting these goals, as it bows to pressure from Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management. The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California April 13, 2016.

