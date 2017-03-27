GE Chief Says 'Climate Change Is Real...

GE Chief Says 'Climate Change Is Real' in Rebuke to Trump Policy

General Electric Co. CEO Jeffrey Immelt defended efforts to reduce emissions and fight climate change, after President Donald Trump reversed rules that pushed U.S. utilities to use cleaner-burning fuels.

