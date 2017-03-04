FY2017 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp L...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp Lifted by Jefferies Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Heico Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50.

