Exclusive: Embraer sees new E195 first flight sooner than expected

Embraer SA is on track to fly its next-generation E195-E2 commercial jet by June after an earlier-than-expected rollout of its first prototype on Tuesday, a senior executive at the Brazilian planemaker said. The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, March 7, 2017.

