Elbit Systems wins ~$100M contract from Israel Ministry of Defense
Elbit Systems was awarded an approximately $100M contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the supply of advanced radio systems over the course of five years. Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, noted: "We are very proud of this award, reinforcing our strategic partnership with the city of Arad on the one hand and with the IDF on the other.
