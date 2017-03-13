DEQ issues civil penalty to Precision...

DEQ issues civil penalty to Precision Castparts unit for PCB and other discharge violations

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $9,829 civil penalty to a unit of Precision Castparts Corp. for failing to monitor polychlorinated biphenyls and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons in its stormwater discharges. The violations occurred two times at seven sampling points at the metals company's main plant in Southeast Portland during the 2015-16 year, DEQ reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mon magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan '17 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan '17 John Francis 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC