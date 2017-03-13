DEQ issues civil penalty to Precision Castparts unit for PCB and other discharge violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $9,829 civil penalty to a unit of Precision Castparts Corp. for failing to monitor polychlorinated biphenyls and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons in its stormwater discharges. The violations occurred two times at seven sampling points at the metals company's main plant in Southeast Portland during the 2015-16 year, DEQ reported Wednesday.

