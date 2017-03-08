Daylight Solutions Signs Definitive Agreement with Leonardo DRS
Under the terms of the agreement, Daylight will operate as one of eight Leonardo DRS lines of business, and will maintain its current management and location in San Diego. The transaction has been constructed to be essentially transparent to Daylight's current customers and supply chain partners.
