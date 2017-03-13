DARPA fortifies early warning system ...

DARPA fortifies early warning system for power-grid cyber assault

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency continues to hone the system it hopes would quickly restore power to the U.S. electric grid in the event of a massive cyberattack. The research agency this week said it awarded defense system stalwart BAE Systems an $8.6 million contract to develop a system under its Rapid Attack Detection, Isolation and Characterization program that has as its central goal to develop technology that will detect and automatically respond to cyber-attacks on US critical infrastructure.

