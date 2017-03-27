Compensation to Bombardier senior executives rose nearly 50 per cent last year

A Bombardier plant is shown in Montreal, Thursday, October 29, 2015. Bombardier's senior executives saw their compensation rise by nearly 50 per cent last year at a time when it laid off thousands of workers, sought government aid and saw the first CSeries passenger jet take flight.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes MONTREAL - Bombardier's senior executives saw their compensation rise by nearly 50 per cent last year at a time when it laid off thousands of workers, sought government aid and saw the first CSeries passenger jet take flight.

