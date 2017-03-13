Bombardier reviewing bribery allegations, says it hasn't uncovered wrongdoing so far

Bombardier Inc. says it is conducting its own internal review into allegations of bribery in connection with a contract to supply rail equipment in Azerbaijan and that it has so far uncovered no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees. One week after Swedish police detained a Bombardier executive and questioned two others on suspicion of bribery in an ongoing investigation related to the World Bank-financed contract in the former Soviet republic, the Montreal plane and train maker said it is assisting the Swedish authorities and doing its own examination of what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.