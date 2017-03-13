Bombardier reviewing bribery allegations, says it hasn't uncovered wrongdoing so far
Bombardier Inc. says it is conducting its own internal review into allegations of bribery in connection with a contract to supply rail equipment in Azerbaijan and that it has so far uncovered no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees. One week after Swedish police detained a Bombardier executive and questioned two others on suspicion of bribery in an ongoing investigation related to the World Bank-financed contract in the former Soviet republic, the Montreal plane and train maker said it is assisting the Swedish authorities and doing its own examination of what happened.
