Bombardier officials arrested in Sweden on bribery suspicion involving rail-equipment deal
Prosecutors in Sweden have detained three senior Bombardier executives on suspicion of "aggravated bribery" involving the sale of rail signalling equipment to Azerbaijan, as well as dealings with a mysterious shell company linked to a longtime confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Stockholm court heard on Friday that the country's National Anti-Corruption Unit believes the Swedish arm of Bombardier Transportation - the rail unit of Bombardier Inc. - colluded with Azeri government officials to win a $340-million contract in 2013, in part by creating a joint venture called Trans-Signal-Rabita and fictionalizing the new company's history to meet the specifications of the bid.
