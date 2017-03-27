Bombardier chairman wants his pay brought back to 2015 levels

A public uproar over a hefty increase in compensation to senior executives at Bombardier prompted the company's chairman to ask his board of directors late Friday to scale back his pay to 2015 levels. The flap over a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation to Pierre Beaudoin and five top executives was becoming a distraction to the work done by employees at the transportation giant, the chairman said in a brief statement.

