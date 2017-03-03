Boeing to cut at least 1,805 factory and engineering jobs in 2017
Boeing Commercial Airplanes is reducing its Puget Sound-area jet manufacturing workforce by more than 1,800 this year, according to officials with the company's local engineering and machinists unions. The two unions said there may be even more voluntary and involuntary layoffs in 2017 because Boeing Co.
