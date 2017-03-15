Bloomberg View: Superweapons that are too expensive to use

Talk about taking a bazooka to kill a fly: A U.S. general reported last week that an unnamed ally used a $3.4 million Patriot missile to shoot down a hostile $200 commercial drone. Gen. David Perkins' point wasn't that this was a technically remarkable feat - although it certainly was, given the tiny target - but to point out yet another asymmetric advantage global terrorists' hold: It costs the West an unconscionable amount of money to combat even the most basic ad-hoc threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.