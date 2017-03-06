Biz briefly: Construction jobs fair i...

Biz briefly: Construction jobs fair is March 18 in Santa Ana

Landon Yoshida has been promoted to principal and vice president of wealth management at Irvine-based Apriem Advisors. Judicate West, a firm that offers dispute resolution services, has added retired Orange County Superior Court Judge Frederick P. Aguirre to its roster of neutral lawyers.

