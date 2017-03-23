BitSim's Ip, Bit-Mipi Csi-2 used in Flir's new generation ...

BitSim's Ip, Bit-Mipi Csi-2 used in F...

March 24, 2017 - Flir Systems is using BitSim's FPGA-IP, Bit-MIPI CSI-2 in their newly launched advanced thermal cameras. The MIPI Alliance , the non-profit corporation that brings the mobile industry together, has standardized the interface between the camera/image sensor and the receiving electronics for further image processing, through a high-speed serial interface, the MIPI CSI-2.

