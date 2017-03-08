BAE Systems and Patria Have Teamed fo...

BAE Systems and Patria Have Teamed for Australian Army's Land 400 Program

In Australia, we have been delivering manufacture, assembly, integration and test, modification, systems integration, training and in-service support to the Australian Defence Force for more than 20 years. BAE Systems Australia, the Patria Group of Finland and BAE Systems HA gglunds of Sweden, are offering the AMV35 - an extremely versatile Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle - for Phase 2 of the Commonwealth's LAND 400 program.

