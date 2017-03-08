BAE Systems and Patria Have Teamed for Australian Army's Land 400 Program
In Australia, we have been delivering manufacture, assembly, integration and test, modification, systems integration, training and in-service support to the Australian Defence Force for more than 20 years. BAE Systems Australia, the Patria Group of Finland and BAE Systems HA gglunds of Sweden, are offering the AMV35 - an extremely versatile Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle - for Phase 2 of the Commonwealth's LAND 400 program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan '17
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC